Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today
Kerala SSLC result 2021 live: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare Class 10 or SSLC exam results today, July 14. According to official information, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will officially announce the results at 2 pm, after which students can check their scores on the official websites – keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.
Kerala is among a few states that conducted board exams this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the theory papers were conducted as per schedule, Information Technology (IT) practical exams had to be cancelled.
After the announcement of results, the board will inform about the scrutiny process and compartment exam. The board is also expected to announce SSLC toppers.
Kerala SSLC result 2021 time
According to official information, Kerala SSLC result declaration time is 2 pm. The results will be first announced at a press conference, after which the link will be activated on the official website, where students can check their individual marks.
Kerala SSLC result 2021 today
Kerala SSLC result will be announced today, July 14. Kerala Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) results and results of THSLC Hearing Impaired students will also be declared along with SSLC results.