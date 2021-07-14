Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC result to be announced today: Live updates (representational)

Kerala SSLC result 2021 live: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare Class 10 or SSLC exam results today, July 14. According to official information, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will officially announce the results at 2 pm, after which students can check their scores on the official websites – keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala is among a few states that conducted board exams this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the theory papers were conducted as per schedule, Information Technology (IT) practical exams had to be cancelled.

After the announcement of results, the board will inform about the scrutiny process and compartment exam. The board is also expected to announce SSLC toppers.

