Live

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: Kerala Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today

Kerala SSLC result 2021 live: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare Class 10 or SSLC exam results today, July 14 on the official websites – keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 7:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

Kerala SSLC result to be announced today: Live updates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kerala SSLC result 2021 live: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare Class 10 or SSLC exam results today, July 14. According to official information, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will officially announce the results at 2 pm, after which students can check their scores on the official websites – keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. 

Kerala is among a few states that conducted board exams this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the theory papers were conducted as per schedule, Information Technology (IT) practical exams had to be cancelled.

After the announcement of results, the board will inform about the scrutiny process and compartment exam. The board is also expected to announce SSLC toppers.

Follow Kerala SSLC results live updates

Live updates

Kerala SSLC result 2021 live: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare Class 10 or SSLC exam results today, July 14 on the official websites – keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. Follow live updates here:

07:56 AM IST
July 14, 2021

Kerala SSLC result 2021 time

According to official information, Kerala SSLC result declaration time is 2 pm. The results will be first announced at a press conference, after which the link will be activated on the official website, where students can check their individual marks. 



07:40 AM IST
July 14, 2021

Kerala SSLC result 2021 today

Kerala SSLC result will be announced today, July 14. Kerala Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) results and results of THSLC Hearing Impaired students will also be declared along with SSLC results. 

