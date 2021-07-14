Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Shortly. Official Websites, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC 10th result will also be available on the Saphalam app (representational)

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 will be declared at 2 pm today. After the result press conference, Kerala SSLC results will be made live on the board websites – keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.nic.in. Results will also be available on the Saphalam mobile app. Students can check their individual results using roll numbers and schools can download their students’ results using school codes.

The official websites of Kerala SSLC results may crash due to heavy traffic during the result hours. Students may visit unofficial websites in such a situation, and verify their result from an official source later.

Steps To Check Kerala SSLC Result

Go to a official website Click on the ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2021’ link Click on individual result or school wise result Enter the login details Submit

Though the results are being declared today, students’ marks memo will be released today. As per the Kerala board’s grading system, students who score 90 per cent or above are given A+grade. A Grade is given to students with 80-89 per cent marks. Students who score 70-79 per cent get B+ and so on.

Those who score D (20-29 per cent) and E (below 20 per cent) need to take an improvement exam. Details of the improvement or SAY (save a year) exam will be released along with the results.

Admission to intermediate or plus one courses will begin after the Kerala SSLC result is out.