  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Shortly. Official Websites, How To Check

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Shortly. Official Websites, How To Check

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 will be declared at 2 pm today. After the result press conference, Kerala SSLC results will be made live on the board websites – keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 12:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 10th Result Soon, Direct Link
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Soon, Know About The Grading System
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Today; Check Official Websites, Result Time
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result Date Announced
SSLC, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exams Begin In Kerala
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Shortly. Official Websites, How To Check
Kerala SSLC 10th result will also be available on the Saphalam app (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 will be declared at 2 pm today. After the result press conference, Kerala SSLC results will be made live on the board websites – keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.nic.in. Results will also be available on the Saphalam mobile app. Students can check their individual results using roll numbers and schools can download their students’ results using school codes.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

The official websites of Kerala SSLC results may crash due to heavy traffic during the result hours. Students may visit unofficial websites in such a situation, and verify their result from an official source later.

Steps To Check Kerala SSLC Result

  1. Go to a official website

  2. Click on the ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2021’ link

  3. Click on individual result or school wise result

  4. Enter the login details

  5. Submit

Though the results are being declared today, students’ marks memo will be released today. As per the Kerala board’s grading system, students who score 90 per cent or above are given A+grade. A Grade is given to students with 80-89 per cent marks. Students who score 70-79 per cent get B+ and so on.

Those who score D (20-29 per cent) and E (below 20 per cent) need to take an improvement exam. Details of the improvement or SAY (save a year) exam will be released along with the results.

Admission to intermediate or plus one courses will begin after the Kerala SSLC result is out.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Kerala SSLC Result Kerala SSLC Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 10th Result Soon, Direct Link
Live | Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 10th Result Soon, Direct Link
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Where, When, How To Check Matric Result
Live | MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Where, When, How To Check Matric Result
WB HS Result 2021: West Bengal Board 12th Result Date And Time Announced
WB HS Result 2021: West Bengal Board 12th Result Date And Time Announced
Madhya Pradesh: Over 47,000 Private Schools Suspend Online Classes
Madhya Pradesh: Over 47,000 Private Schools Suspend Online Classes
CLAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
CLAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................