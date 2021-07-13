Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala SSLC result 2021 tomorrow

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Kerala state education department will release the Kerala SSLC result 2021 or Kerala Class 10 result tomorrow. According to the local reports, State Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the result at 2 pm from the PRD Chamber. Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results will be released on the official websites at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 or SSLC examination held by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan were conducted from April 8 to 28. The SSLC result 2021 will be released online for over 4 lakh candidates who had appeared in the exams.

Along with the Kerala SSLC 10th results, the board will also announce the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) results and results of THSLC Hearing Impaired students.

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Direct links

Check your SSLC results from the direct links provided here:

Keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Keralaresults.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the Kerala SSLC results will be released online on third party private portals like examresults.net.

Last year, SSLC exam result 2021 date Kerala was June 30. This year, the results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020

Kerala SSLC result in 2020 was declared on June 30. 98.82% of the total 4,22,450 students who took the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam last year had passed. 41,906 students had been placed in A+ grade, meaning these students had secured between 90-100% in the SSLC exam. 631 government schools, 796 private schools and 404 unaided schools affiliated to the state board had recorded 100% result last year.