  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Kerala state education department will release the Kerala SSLC result or Kerala Class 10 result tomorrow.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 13, 2021 9:45 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result Date Announced
SSLC, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exams Begin In Kerala
Kerala Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Begin Today; Chief Minister Wishes Students
Kerala Class 10, 12 Exams: Election Commission Allows Postponement Of SSLC, Plus Two Exams
Kerala SSLC: Change Exam Centre By Tomorrow
Kerala SSLC Exam Admit Card To Be Released On March 10
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala SSLC result 2021 tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Kerala state education department will release the Kerala SSLC result 2021 or Kerala Class 10 result tomorrow. According to the local reports, State Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the result at 2 pm from the PRD Chamber. Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC results will be released on the official websites at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

The Class 10 or SSLC examination held by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan were conducted from April 8 to 28. The SSLC result 2021 will be released online for over 4 lakh candidates who had appeared in the exams.

Along with the Kerala SSLC 10th results, the board will also announce the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) results and results of THSLC Hearing Impaired students.

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Direct links

Check your SSLC results from the direct links provided here:

Keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Keralaresults.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the Kerala SSLC results will be released online on third party private portals like examresults.net.

Last year, SSLC exam result 2021 date Kerala was June 30. This year, the results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020

Kerala SSLC result in 2020 was declared on June 30. 98.82% of the total 4,22,450 students who took the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam last year had passed. 41,906 students had been placed in A+ grade, meaning these students had secured between 90-100% in the SSLC exam. 631 government schools, 796 private schools and 404 unaided schools affiliated to the state board had recorded 100% result last year.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Registration Begins Today. Exam On September 12
NEET 2021 Registration Begins Today. Exam On September 12
Supreme Court Takes Note Of Delay In Counselling For NEET-MDS Admissions, Says Centre Is Dilly-Dallying
Supreme Court Takes Note Of Delay In Counselling For NEET-MDS Admissions, Says Centre Is Dilly-Dallying
Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes
Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes
NEET 2021 Live Updates: Exam On September 12, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Live | NEET 2021 Live Updates: Exam On September 12, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Careers360 Architecture Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee In Top 10; Complete List Here
Careers360 Architecture Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee In Top 10; Complete List Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................