Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Declared. 99.47% Pass

Kerala SSLC result declared

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate or Kerala SSLC result 2021 has been declared today, July 14. This year 99.47% of the total students have passed the exam. A total of 4,22,226 students wrote the exam, out of whom 4,19,651 students passed. The state has recorded a marginal increase of 0.65% from the last year's result (98.82%).

As many as 1,21,318 students secured A+ grade this year. In 2020, only 41,906 students got A+ grade.

645 SSLC private students wrote the exam this year out of whom 537 passed recording 83.26% pass percentage.

The revenue district with the most pass percentage is Kannur--99.85%, Wayanad recorded the least pass percentage-- 98.13%.

The educational district with the most pass percentage is Pala-- 99.97%, and Wayanad recorded the lowest-- 98.13%.

A maximum number of the students --7,838--are from the Malappuram district with full A+ grade.

The state Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the Class 10 SSLC Kerala result. Along with the Kerala SSLC results, the board has also announced the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) results and results of THSLC Hearing Impaired (HI) students.

The Kerala SSLC 10th results have been made available on the official websites of the Kerala board. The SSLC Class 10 Kerala results can be accessed at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students can also check the Class 10 SSLC results from other websites including sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

How To Check SSLC Result 2021

Visit any of the official websites -- keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in or prd.kerala.gov.in.

Enter the roll number as mentioned in the Kerala Class 10 admit card and date of birth

Submit and view the Kerala Class 10 SSLC result 2021

Unlike several boards, Kerala was able to hold the Class 10 exams despite the Covid crisis. However, the Kerala Government had to cancel the Information Technology (IT) practical exam for SSLC or Class 10 students.

While Class 10th SSLC results will be announced today, students will be provided Kerala SSLC marks memo later. The Kerala SSLC Class 10 result is based on a nine-point grading system -- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. The highest grade value of Kerala SSLC is 9 and the least Class 10 SSLC grade value is 1. Students who score Grade D or below have to re-appear for the save a year, or SAY, exam.