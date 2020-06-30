Image credit: Shutterstock How To Check School Wise Kerala SSLC Result 2020

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has declared school wise SSLC result 2020 along with the individual Kerala SSLC results. Schools can now download complete list of students who have passed in Kerala SSLC result 2020 from official websites, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC result 2020 school wise is now available on the websites mentioned above. Results can be downloaded by providing school code as login credentials.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: School Wise

Follow the steps mentioned below to download school wise SSLC result 2020:

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the school wise SSLC result 2020 link.

Step 3: Enter school code and submit

Step 4: Download and take printout of results.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check individual Kerala SSLC results:

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter roll number and submit.

Step 3: Results will appear on the screen.

Apart from the official website, Kerala SSLC results are also available on private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Candidates, however, are advised to verify their SSLC results from an official source for authentication.