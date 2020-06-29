Kerala SSLC result 2020: Kerala SSLC results will be released online at Saphalam 2020 and PRD Live apps.

Kerala SSLC result 2020: Kerala Education Department will declare the SSLC result today. The results will be released today by 2.00 pm by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath. The Kerala Class 10 or SSLC results will be published online at various apps and websites set up by the education department. According to a statement released by the Public Relations Department, Kerala Government, the SSLC results will be hosted on the PRD Live app. Reports have also said the Kerala results will be hosted on Saphalam 2020 app prepared by the government. According to an official, the tabulation works for the SSLC results have already been completed by the Kerala Pareekshabhavan, the authority in charge of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC examination in the state.

The paper evaluation for the SSLC result's declaration was started on June 1 and completed by June 22. The Kerala 10th results are being declared for more than 4.20 lakh students who appeared for the annual examinations in March and May. The second part of the SSLC examination was held in May for those examinations which were postponed in March due to the preventive measures imposed to arrest the spread of coronavirus in Kerala, the first state in the country which reported COVID-19 cases.

Kerala SSLC result 2020: Apps

Kerala SSLC results will be declared on the following apps prepared by the Kerala government:

PRD Live

"This year's SSLC results will be available on the official mobile app of Information, Public Relations Department at PRD Live. The results will be available on PRD Live right after the official results' declaration," an official statement on the Kerala SSLC result declaration said.

"The students will get to know the detailed results after entering their registration number on the link available on the homepage." the statement added.

The PRD Live app is available on Google Play Store and App Store.

Last year, more than 41 lakh people utilised the PRD Live app for checking their results, the statement said.

Saphalam 2020

Saphalam 2020 has been prepared by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technlology for Education or KITE, a Kerala government establishment. The Saphalam 2020 app will carry of school, education district and revenue district wise results analysis.

The Saphalam 2020 app will also have subject based analysis, various reports and graphics of Kerala SSLC results apart from the individual results of the candidates.

Saphalam 2020 app is available on Google Play Store.