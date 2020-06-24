Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC Result Date 2020: Kerala Class 10 Result Will Be Announced On June 30, at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala state education department will release the Class 10 or SSLC result will be declared on June 30, an official confirmed to NDTV. Time and other details regarding Kerala SSLC result 2020 are yet to be declared. More than 4.2 lakh students had registered for the class 10 final exams this year. Results will be announced on official websites, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

The SSLC exams were postponed from March to May due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19. Last year, Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 6. As many as 4.35 lakh students appeared in the SSLC exams last year, out of which, more than 4.26 students qualified.

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, will declare Kerala DHSE results for Class 11 and Class 12 on July 10.

"SSLC/THALC/SSLC(HI) /THSLC (SI)/AHSLC results will be declared on June 30. Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary results will be declared before July 10," according to a press release by the General Education Director and Exam Commissioner.

As many as 12 lakh students have appeared in Classes 10, 11, and 12 final exams and are waiting for Kerala SSLC and Plus Two results.