Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be released on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 is expected on June 30. Kerala SSLC result will be released online. This year over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala. Kerala SSLC exams were to conclude in March but a few papers had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in class 10, 11, and 12 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.

"SSLC/THALC/SSLC (HI) /THSLC (SI)/AHSLC results will be declared on June 30. Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary results will be declared before July 10," said a press release by the General Education Director and Exam Commissioner.

Kerala SSLC result will be released on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website, 'keralapareekshabhavan.in'. The result will also be available on 'sslcexam.kerala.gov.in', 'results.kite.kerala.gov.in', 'results.kerala.nic.in', and 'prd.kerala.gov.in'.

The result will also be available on 'Saphalam' app. The app is available on Google Play Store and students can download their result using their roll number.

As for Kerala Plus two results, the department is expected to announce plus two results in the first week of July.

In 2019, Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 6 and the pass percentage was quite high. Out of approximately 4.35 lakh students who appeared in the exam, 4.26 lakh passed.