Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates

Kerala SSLC result will be released today at 2 pm. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam result will be announced on official websites, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala +1 and +2 result will be declared on July 10. Close to 10 lakh students had appeared for SSLC, +1 and +2 exam in Kerala.

June 30, 2.43 pm: 41,906 students have been placed in A+ grade, which means these students have secured between 90-100% in the SSLC exam. 631 government schools, 796 private schools and 404 unaided schools affiliated to the state board have recorded 100% result this year.

June 30, 2.30 pm: Kerala SSLC or Class 10 students who could not appear for the annual board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic can take the exam again as a regular candidate. Such candidates can appear for SAY exam or the Save a Year exam which is ideally meant for those candidates who have failed the SSLC exams. But if they appear, they will be registered as regular candidates not as failed candidates.

June 30, 2.15 pm: Application for revaluation, recounting, photocopy of answer sheets can be done from July 2 to July 7

June 30, 2.00 pm: Kerala SSLC result declared. 98.2% students have passed the exam.

June 30, 1.29 pm: Kerala SSLC result will be released in 30 minutes.

June 30, 1.14 pm: A total of 422450 students have appeared for the exam this year.

June 30, 12.55 pm: The examination department also allows students who are dissatisfied with their results to appear in the exams again to improve their performance. They are allowed to appear regardless of their result in the first exam.

June 30, 12.40 pm: In Kerala SSLC exam, grace marks are awarded to students under certain conditions. The grace mark is awarded to students based on their participation in various activities.

June 30, 12.15 pm: Admission to intermediate or +1 courses will commence after the Kerala SSLC result is out. As per UGC’s direction, this year, new academic sessions in colleges and universities will begin in September.

June 30, 12 noon: Soon after the Kerala SSLC results are out, students can download the online mark statement from the official websites given above. Students are suggested to retain a copy of the marksheet. Original documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board soon after the SSLC results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.

June 30, 11.45 am: The state had already decided that there will be no exams for Class 8 and 9.

June 30, 11.30 am: In May, Kerala government held vacation-time training programme for primary teachers through Victers channel.

June 30, 11.00 am: The SSLC result statement does not have the mark details of the candidates; it only has the grades. Usually, colleges ask for marks secured by the candidates to decide the merit list. In such cases, students can request the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for the marks.

June 30, 10.50 am: On the exam day for remaining papers, Kerala, which has drawn praise for its handling of COVID-19, had procured 5,000 infrared thermometres to screen the students. National Service Scheme among other organisations provided over 25 lakh masks for students for the five days.

June 30, 10.40 am: During the remaining papers, schools in the state maintained social distancing norms and other precautionary measures amid the examination. Hand sanitisers were also provided at the centres while wearing face masks was made mandatory for all students.

June 30, 10.30 am: Students, who could not take the SSLC exams this time, will be given another chance along with Save A Year (SAY) exams, but as regular students and not as SAY enrollers.

June 30, 10.20 am: Private portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com are also expected to host SSLC or Class 10 results. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their results from an official source for authentication.

June 30, 10.10 am: The Kerala SSLC result is based on 9 point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.

June 30, 10.00 am: 98.11% students had qualified SSLC exam in Kerala last year. In 2018, the pass percentage was 97.84%

June 30, 9.50 am: The official website of the Kerala SSLC result may crash after the result is out. In such cases students are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.

June 30, 9.40 am: Students who don't qualify the SSLC exam can appear for Save A Year (SAY) exam. Details of the SAY exam will be notified to students soon after the SSLC results are out.

June 30, 9.30 am: Schools and colleges in Kerala and other states have remained close since March 16. As per the new guideline released by the Home Ministry on June 29, educational institutions will remain closed till July 31.

June 30, 9.20 am: Kerala SSLC Exam was held in four mediums, namely Malayalam, English, Tamil and Kannada.

June 30, 9.10 am: Last year, the Kerala SSLC result was declared on May 6. A total of 4,34,729 students had appeared for the exam last year. 4,26,513 students, which equals to 98.11%, had qualified the exam.

June 30, 9.00 am: The exams of English, Maths, and Social Science has been evaluated on an 80: 20 (written exam :internal marks) basis. The exams for all other subjects, except information technology, have been evaluated on a 40:10 basis. Information technology paper has been evaluated on 30:10:10 basis on the theory paper, practical exams and internal exams.

June 30, 8.50 am: Students can also apply for the SSLC marks two years after the declaration of the result. The procedure to obtain the marks will remain the same and the application fee will be Rs 200.

June 30, 8.40 am: Kerala SSLC results will only show the grades of the students and no score will be recorded in the school leaving certificates . In case candidates require marks for admission for higher education, they are to put in request to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100 and the marks will be sent to the educational institution privately.

June 30, 8.30 am: The SSLC exams were postponed from March to May due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19. The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in SSLC, +1 and +2 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.

June 30, 8.20 am: Kerala SSLC results will also be available on the official mobile app of Information, Public Relations Department at PRD Live and Saphalam 2020 app developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technlology for Education or KITE, a Kerala government establishment. Both these apps are available in Google Playstore.

June 30. 8.10 am: Kerala SSLC result will be available on keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in

June 30, 8.00 am: "SSLC/THALC/SSLC(HI) /THSLC (SI)/AHSLC results will be declared on June 30. Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary results will be declared before July 10," according to a press release by the General Education Director and Exam Commissioner.