Kerala SSLC Result Released: 41,906 Class 10 Students Get A+

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or SSLC results. This year, 41,906 Class 10 Students have secured A+ grade in Kerala SSLC results, an increase of over 4,500 from 2019 figures. Last year, 37,334 students received the highest, A+ grade. The Malappuram education district has the most students with full A+ grades - 2,736.

98.2 per cent of the total 4,22,450 have passed in the exam, qualifying for higher secondary education.

This year, the board will give certificates with QR codes to candidates who have passed in the SSLC or Class 10 final exams. This year, Kerala SSLC exams and results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were conducted in February and March but the board had to postpone some papers which were finally conducted from May 26 to May 28.

Students who could not appear for physics, chemistry, and maths exams due to COVID-19 lockdown will be able to appear for Save A Year (SAY) exams.

Marksheets or scorecards of Kerala SSLC result 2020 will contain grades scored by the candidates. Details of the marks scored in the exams will not be mentioned on the scorecards.

If a candidate requires marksheet for admission to higher education institutions, he or she can apply for it at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan by submitting a fee of Rs 100.

The window to apply for re-evaluation, re-counting, and obtaining photocopy of answer sheets will be available from July 2 to July 7.