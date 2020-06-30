Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to announcle SSLC result today

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce SSLC or Class 10 result today, June 30, At 2 pm. Kerala SSLC results will be available on official websites, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. According to reports, Kerala SSLC result 2020 will also be available on PRD Live and Saphalam 2020 apps.

Private portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com are also expected to host SSLC or Class 10 results. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their results from an official source for authentication.

Kerala SSLC Results will only show the grades of the students and no score will be recorded in the school leaving certificates . In case candidates require marks for admission for higher education, they are to put in request to Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100 and the marks will be sent to the educational institution privately.

This year, as many as 4.20 lakh students had registered for the SSLC exams which were held from March 10 to March 19. A few papers, however, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, were held from May 26 to May 28 following social-distancing norms and other health protocols.

Kerala Plus Two results for higher secondary and vocational programmes will be declared before July 10, according to a press release by the General Education Director and Exam Commissioner.

Last year, Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 6. Out of 4.35 lakh students who appeared in the exam, more than 4.26 students qualified for higher education.