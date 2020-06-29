Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Expected Tomorrow

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce SSLC or class 10 board exam results on June 30. The result will be available on the Pareeksha Bhavan's official website.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 9:45 am IST

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 is expected tomorrow @ results.kerala.nic.in
New Delhi:

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce SSLC or class 10 board exam results on June 30. The result will be available on the Pareeksha Bhavan's official website. This year the results have been delayed from schedule since the board could not complete the examination on schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, 4.20 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examination in Kerala.

Kerala SSLC exams were held in March, however a few papers had to be postponed keeping in mind students' safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in class 10, 11, and 12 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.

Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be released on the following website:

  • keralapareekshabhavan.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kerala.nic.in
  • prd.kerala.gov.in

The result will also be released on the 'Saphalam' app which is available on Google Playstore.

Students would need very basic details like their SSLC exam roll number and date of birth to check their result.

As for Kerala Plus two results, the department is expected to announce plus two results in the first week of July.

In 2019, Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 6 and the pass percentage was quite high. Out of approximately 4.35 lakh students who appeared in the exam, 4.26 lakh passed.


Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination Kerala SSLC Result Kerala SSLC Results
