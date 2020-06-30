  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Apply For Recounting, Revaluation By July 7

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Apply For Recounting, Revaluation By July 7

Kerala SSLC Result: Candidates who want to apply for revaluation, recounting and photocopies of answer sheets can apply online from July 2 to July 7.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 3:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Kerala SSLC Result: Over 99% Attendance In Kerala Class 10 Board Exams Held During COVID-19
Kerala Class 10 Results Declared: Check School Wise SSLC Result 2020 Here
Kerala SSLC Result Released: 41,906 Class 10 Students Get A+
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates
Kerala SSLC Students Who Skipped Exam Due To COVID-19 Can Appear In 'SAY' As Regular Candidates
Kerala SSLC Exam 2020 Declared. 98.82% Pass
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Apply For Recounting, Revaluation By July 7
Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Apply for revaluation by July 7
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 has been declared by the Minister of Education C Raveendranath today at 2 pm. Candidates who want to apply for revaluation, recounting and photocopy of answer sheets can apply online from July 2 to July 7.

The overall pass percentage for this year is at 98.82%, a marginal increase from the previous year. This year, 41,906 students have attained the top A+ grade in all subjects which is an increase from 37,334 students last year.

The Kerala SSLC results are published only as grades and hence the candidates will not be able to see their marks in the school leaving certificate. In case candidates require marks for admission for higher education, they are to put in request to the Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100.

The grading is done on a nine-point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+,C, D+, D, E. Students who have procured D and E grades will have to appear for improvement examinations.

Students can check the Class 10 results through keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. The SSLC results can also be accessed through applications such as Saphalam 2020 and PRD Live.

The exams of English, Maths, and Social Science will be evaluated on an 80: 20(written exam:internal marks) basis. The exams for all other subjects, except information technology, was done on a 40:10 basis. Information technology paper was evaluated on 30:10:10 basis on the theory paper, practical exams and internal exams.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Results Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................