Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Apply For Recounting, Revaluation By July 7

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Apply for revaluation by July 7

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 has been declared by the Minister of Education C Raveendranath today at 2 pm. Candidates who want to apply for revaluation, recounting and photocopy of answer sheets can apply online from July 2 to July 7.

The overall pass percentage for this year is at 98.82%, a marginal increase from the previous year. This year, 41,906 students have attained the top A+ grade in all subjects which is an increase from 37,334 students last year.

The Kerala SSLC results are published only as grades and hence the candidates will not be able to see their marks in the school leaving certificate. In case candidates require marks for admission for higher education, they are to put in request to the Pareeksha Bhavan with an application fee of Rs 100.

The grading is done on a nine-point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+,C, D+, D, E. Students who have procured D and E grades will have to appear for improvement examinations.

Students can check the Class 10 results through keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. The SSLC results can also be accessed through applications such as Saphalam 2020 and PRD Live.

The exams of English, Maths, and Social Science will be evaluated on an 80: 20(written exam:internal marks) basis. The exams for all other subjects, except information technology, was done on a 40:10 basis. Information technology paper was evaluated on 30:10:10 basis on the theory paper, practical exams and internal exams.