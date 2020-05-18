Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams To Be Held In May Last Week

Kerala government will hold the remaining Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (Plus Two) examinations in May last week. According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, students who have to appear in the examinations will be given transportation facilities to reach the exams centre keeping in view of lockdown regulations. The chief minister's announcement ends the rumours surrounding the further postponement of the examination to June, Earlier, reports had said that the remaining SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate conducted by the Kerala Public Examination Board and Plus One (Class 11) and Plus Two examinations conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE will be held in June.

When contacted, officials from the DHSE and Examination Board had earlier confirmed that there was no plans to postpone the exams.

On May 6, Mr Vijayan had announced that the SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two examinations will be held from May 21 to May 29.

The state had already decided that there will be no exams for Class 8 and 9.

Regarding the re-opening of the schools after the summer vacation, Mr Vijayan said, if the opening is delayed, special educational programmes for students will be conducted from June 1 through Victors channel.

Kerala schools are set to re-open on June 1 after the summer vacation.

He has also asked the cable and DTH operators to make sure that the Victors channel is available in their services.

"Mobile and web facilities will be available for these classes. For those students who don't have these options, special facilities will be made," he added.

Meanwhile, from last Thursday, Kerala government started the vacation-time training programme for primary teachers through Victers channel. The training will be held till May 20 in morning and afternoon sessions.

The training is available at Victors TV, victers.kite.kerala.gov.in, KITE VICTERS App and Samagra portal. The teachers will have to login to Samagra portal (samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in) for accessing the training. Recorded classes of these training modules will be later available at later viewing on the Youtube channel of Victors TV at youtube.com/itsvicters.