Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Postponed Again

Kerala SSLC and Plus two exams have been postponed again

Kerala SSLC exams have been postponed again. Kerala Public Examination Board and Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the SSLC and Plus Two time tables earlier. The SSLC and Plus Two exam was scheduled to be held from May 26 to May 30. However, the exams have been postponed again.

The state board had to postpone annual exams for 10th, 11th and 12th students in view of the nation-wide lockdown announced to contain spread of coronavirus.

It was decided by the examination board that the remaining papers for SSLC or class 10 board exams will be held from May 26 to May 28 and the remaining papers for class 12 will be held from May 26 to May 30.

However, the state cabinet has decided to postpone the exams again. The revised dates for the exam will be decided after the Centre's guidelines in first week of June, a source from Kerala Chief Minister's office said.

Earlier, the state government had opened a facility for students to change their examination centre for the remaining SSLC and Plus Two exams. The facility will remain available till May 21. This option is available for students who are staying under various facilities of Department of Social Welfare like Model Residential School Hostel, Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Hostel, Sports Hostel and Shelter Homes and also for the students from Lakshadweep, and Gulf countries.