Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Postponed Again

Kerala SSLC exams have been postponed again. Kerala Public Examination Board and Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the SSLC and Plus Two time tables earlier.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 20, 2020 12:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

SSLC, Plus Two Centre Change Window Opened, Apply Till May 21
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Begin Tomorrow
Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table Revised, Check Here
Kerala Class 10th Result 2017 Expected Today: Know How To Check Online
Kerala SSLC Class 10th Board Result 2017 Expected Soon: Here's What Students Should Do
JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: How To Use NTA’s National Testing Abhyas Application For Aspirants
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Postponed Again
Kerala SSLC and Plus two exams have been postponed again
New Delhi:

Kerala SSLC exams have been postponed again. Kerala Public Examination Board and Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) released the SSLC and Plus Two time tables earlier. The SSLC and Plus Two exam was scheduled to be held from May 26 to May 30. However, the exams have been postponed again.

The state board had to postpone annual exams for 10th, 11th and 12th students in view of the nation-wide lockdown announced to contain spread of coronavirus.

It was decided by the examination board that the remaining papers for SSLC or class 10 board exams will be held from May 26 to May 28 and the remaining papers for class 12 will be held from May 26 to May 30.

However, the state cabinet has decided to postpone the exams again. The revised dates for the exam will be decided after the Centre's guidelines in first week of June, a source from Kerala Chief Minister's office said.

Earlier, the state government had opened a facility for students to change their examination centre for the remaining SSLC and Plus Two exams. The facility will remain available till May 21. This option is available for students who are staying under various facilities of Department of Social Welfare like Model Residential School Hostel, Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Hostel, Sports Hostel and Shelter Homes and also for the students from Lakshadweep, and Gulf countries.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Plus Two Results Kerala SSLC Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: How To Use NTA’s National Testing Abhyas Application For Aspirants
JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: How To Use NTA’s National Testing Abhyas Application For Aspirants
Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15
Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15
Education Minister To Launch IGNOU's Online Courses
Education Minister To Launch IGNOU's Online Courses
IIT Kharagpur And ICMR Set Up Centre To Produce Innovative Medical Devices
IIT Kharagpur And ICMR Set Up Centre To Produce Innovative Medical Devices
MHT CET 2020 Revised Dates Announced
MHT CET 2020 Revised Dates Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................