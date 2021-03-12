Kerala SSLC: Last Day To Change Exam Centres For Class 10 Papers

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will be closing the window to edit the exam centres for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, today. Class 10 students can visit the official website, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in to choose another option for the exam centre. The exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines. The final exam date sheet is yet to be released. The students can directly login the portal for SSLC exam to request for change in the exam centre.

Earlier the state election commission had allowed postponement of the SSLC and Plus Two exams in view of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 6. The exams were scheduled to be held from March 17 to March 30, 2021. They will now be held held from April 8 to April 30.

Due to high cases of COVID-19, the existing Kerala SSLC exam centres such as- model residential school hostels, pre-matric/ post-matric hostels, will not be able to hold exams. Hence, the authorities have given another chance to the students to change their exam centres.

The students from Lakshadweep and Gulf countries who are stranded in other districts can apply for a convenient exam centre on the official website.

The examination centre within the same district will not be changed and the list of new examination centres will be released on March 15, 2021.

The students can login to the examination portal using their login details and request for a change in the examination centre.