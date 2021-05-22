Kerala HSC, VHSC Practicals in June (representational)

Kerala SSLC, HSC Exams 2021: The Kerala Government on Saturday said it will not conduct the Information Technology (IT) practical exam for SSLC or Class 10 students. Higher Secondary, Vocational Higher Secondary practical exams will be held from June 21 to July 7, it said.

Paper valuation of Higher Secondary (HSC) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSC) exams will be completed between June 1 and 19, and for SSLC students, the process will be completed between June 7 and 25.

The state government has also said teachers assigned for evaluation duties will be vaccinated before the start of the process.

The paper valuation process of Plus Two exams was slated to begin on May 5 but it was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The valuation of higher secondary second-year examination scheduled for May 5 has been postponed. New dates will be announced later,” the government had said.

Kerala Plus Two theory exams started on April 8 and ended on April 26. However, the board had to postpone practical exams.

"The Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary theory examinations in Kerala are being completed today (26/04/2021). The present instruction is to start the practical examinations from the 28th. However, in the present scenario, the Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary Practical Examinations scheduled to start on 28/04/2021 have been temporarily postponed. Updated exam dates will be announced later," an official statement said.

The Higher Secondary Equivalency exams scheduled from May 3 to May 8 were also deferred.