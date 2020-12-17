Kerala SSLC, HSC Exams From March 17: Chief Minister

  • Home
Kerala SSLC, HSC Exam 2021: Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams in Kerala will be conducted from March 17 to 30, 2021, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 4:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams in Kerala will be conducted from March 17 to 30, 2021, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. The exams will be conducted in strict compliance with the COVID-19 norms. According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during a high-level meeting, it was decided that the Department of Education will also make arrangements for public examinations in Classes 10 and 12 soon.

"Classes for those preparing for the practical exam as part of the general exam will start from January 1. All classes at the school and higher secondary level will be continued to be conducted online from June 1," said the release.

The release said that sample tests and counselling for students to avoid stress will be conducted at the school level and for this, students of CLasses 10 and 12 will be allowed to visit schools with consent of their parents.

"These will be done by utilising the services of existing teachers. At the college level, final year undergraduate and postgraduate classes will begin in early January with 50 per cent strength of the class. Classes will be arranged on a shift basis in the morning and afternoon if required," it said.

Classes at the University of Agriculture and the University of Fisheries will begin in early January, with a limited number of students. The decision was made to start classes in medical colleges from the second year, it added.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the conduct of SSLC and HSC exams in 2020. The board had to postpone exams for several papers which were later conducted in May.

