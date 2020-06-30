Kerala SSLC Exam Grading System Explained

The Kerala SSLC result grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E.

The Kerala SSLC result is based on 9 point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.

Kerala SSLC Exam Grades

A+: 90 - Up to 100% (Outstanding)

A: 80 - Up to 89% (Excellent)

B+: 70- Up to 79% (Very Good)

B: 60 - Up to 69% (Good)

C+: 50 - Up to 59% (Above Average)

C: 40 - Up to 49% (Average)

D+: 30 - Up to 39% (Marginal)

D: 20 - Up to 29% (Need Improvement)

E: Below 20% (Need Improvement)

The SSLC result statement does not have the mark details of the candidates; it only has the grades. For admission purpose, students who need exact marks have to send an application to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavn submitting Rs 100 as application fee. Students who obtain their marks two years after the SSLC result declaration have to pay Rs 200 as application fee.

Usually, colleges ask for marks secured by the candidates to decide the merit list. In such cases, students can request the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for the marks.

Kerala SSLC results is released on official websites keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.