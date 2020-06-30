Kerala SSLC Exam Grading System Explained

Kerala SSLC result is based on 9 point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:08 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala SSLC Result: Over 99% Attendance In Kerala Class 10 Board Exams Held During COVID-19
Kerala Class 10 Results Declared: Check School Wise SSLC Result 2020 Here
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Apply For Recounting, Revaluation By July 7
Kerala SSLC Result Released: 41,906 Class 10 Students Get A+
Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates
Kerala SSLC Students Who Skipped Exam Due To COVID-19 Can Appear In 'SAY' As Regular Candidates
Kerala SSLC Exam Grading System Explained
The Kerala SSLC result grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E.
New Delhi:

The Kerala SSLC result is based on 9 point grading system with the highest grade value being 9 and the least being 1. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.

Kerala SSLC Exam Grades

  • A+: 90 - Up to 100% (Outstanding)
  • A: 80 - Up to 89% (Excellent)
  • B+: 70- Up to 79% (Very Good)
  • B: 60 - Up to 69% (Good)
  • C+: 50 - Up to 59% (Above Average)
  • C: 40 - Up to 49% (Average)
  • D+: 30 - Up to 39% (Marginal)
  • D: 20 - Up to 29% (Need Improvement)
  • E: Below 20% (Need Improvement)

The SSLC result statement does not have the mark details of the candidates; it only has the grades. For admission purpose, students who need exact marks have to send an application to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavn submitting Rs 100 as application fee. Students who obtain their marks two years after the SSLC result declaration have to pay Rs 200 as application fee.

Usually, colleges ask for marks secured by the candidates to decide the merit list. In such cases, students can request the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for the marks.

Kerala SSLC results is released on official websites keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Result Kerala SSLC Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................