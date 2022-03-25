Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 To Begin From March 31; Check Date Sheet Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala SSLC exam date sheet 2022 has been released.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2022: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam date sheet 2022 has been released. As per the schedule released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Kerala SSLC exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022. Students appearing for the Kerala Board Class 10 exams 2022 can check and download the date sheet through the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Kerala SSLC 2022 annual exams will start with the Language papers on the first day, followed by English on April 6.

Kerala SSLC 2022: Date Sheet

Date Subjects March 31 First Language Part 1 - Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools) April 6 Second Language - English April 8 Third Language - Hindi, General Knowledge April 12 Social Science April 19 Mathematics April 21 Physics April 25 Chemistry April 27 Biology April 29 First Language Part 2 Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Sanskrit Oriental (For Sanskrit schools), Arabic Oriental (for Arabic Schools)

The SSLC examination will be held in the offline mode across the various exam centres across the state. Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.