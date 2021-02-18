Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2021 To Be Released On March 10

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card for SSLC exams on March 10, 2021, on the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in. School authorities will have to download the admit cards from the official portal and students will be required to visit their respective schools to collect the SSLC hall tickets. The last date to collect the admit card is March 16, 2021.

Kerala SSLC exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 17 to 30, 2021.

Kerala SSLC Exam: Steps To Download Class 10 Admit Card

School authorities can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Kerala Class 10 admit card 2021 in an online mode:

Step 1: Go to the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided for Kerala SSLC admit card 2021

Step 3: In the space provided, enter the login credentials.

Step 4 - Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference.