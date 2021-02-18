  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala SSLC Admit Card To Be Released On March 10

Kerala SSLC Admit Card To Be Released On March 10

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card for SSLC exams on March 10, 2021, on the official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 18, 2021 2:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala Plus Two Board Exam Schedule Released
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check Result Online
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result Not Released Yet: Official
Kerala Plus Two Results Declared; Plus One Admission 2020 To Start From July 24
Kerala Plus Two Result Delayed. Details Here
Kerala SSLC Result: Over 99% Attendance In Kerala Class 10 Board Exams Held During COVID-19
Kerala SSLC Admit Card To Be Released On March 10
Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2021 To Be Released On March 10
New Delhi:

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card for SSLC exams on March 10, 2021, on the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in. School authorities will have to download the admit cards from the official portal and students will be required to visit their respective schools to collect the SSLC hall tickets. The last date to collect the admit card is March 16, 2021.

Kerala SSLC exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 17 to 30, 2021.

Kerala SSLC Exam: Steps To Download Class 10 Admit Card

School authorities can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Kerala Class 10 admit card 2021 in an online mode:

Step 1: Go to the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided for Kerala SSLC admit card 2021

Step 3: In the space provided, enter the login credentials.

Step 4 - Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Asks First-Semester Students To Submit Exam Forms By February 28
Delhi University Asks First-Semester Students To Submit Exam Forms By February 28
JEE Main 2021: Exam Pattern For Engineering Paper
JEE Main 2021: Exam Pattern For Engineering Paper
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22: Check Criteria Of Different Schools
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22: Check Criteria Of Different Schools
PM Modi's <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> To Be Held Online Due To COVID-19: Education Minister
PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha To Be Held Online Due To COVID-19: Education Minister
Assam Olympiad 2021 To Be Held On March 21
Assam Olympiad 2021 To Be Held On March 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................