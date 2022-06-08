Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15, DHSE Plus 2 Result On June 20: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus 2 exam results 2022 at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus 2 Results 2022: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, June 15. Though there are reports that the SSLC exam result 2022 will be announced on June 10, the board official told Careers360, "SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced on June 15, and plus two or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) exam result will be declared on June 20." Once declared, students can check the SSLC, HSE exam results on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty earlier announced that the SSLC result will be announced by June 15, and plus 2 result 2022 by June 20. A total of 4.26 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam this year conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. The DHSE plus 2 exam was held from March 30 to April 22, and a total of 4 lakh students took the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE 2022).

Once declared, the students can check the SSLC, plus 2 exam results on the official websites- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Check SSLC, HSE results using roll number and date of birth. SSLC, DHSE Plus 2 exam results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Last year, the pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 99.47 per cent, while 87.94 per cent students passed the HSE exam. The SSLC, HSE results 2022 will be available on the websites- kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.