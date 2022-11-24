Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 Dates Announced, Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus 2 exams schedule

Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023: The SSLC, Class 10 exam in Kerala is scheduled to be held from March 9, while plus two (Class 12) exam will be conducted from March 10. The SSLC exam will be held from March 9 to 29, while the Plus two exam is scheduled from March 10 to 30, S. S. Vivekanandan, Joint Director Examination told Careers360. Both the SSLC, Plus two results will be announced in May, SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 before May 10 and plus two, Class 12 exam result by May 25, he added.

According to the official, the evaluation process for SSLC, plus 2 exams will be held from April 3. The official has also shared the detail exams schedule for both the SSLC, plus two exams 2023. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the practical exams from February 1 onwards and mock exams from February 27 onwards. The practical exams will be continued till February 25 and mock tests till March 3, 2023. ALSO READ | When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 Exams Be Held? Here’s What We Know So Far

The Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus two exams will be held in offline mode across various exam centres in the state. The SSLC, plus two exams schedule will be released soon on the websites- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.