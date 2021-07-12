Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result Date Announced

Kerala announces Class 10th SSLC result date

The Kerala Government has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, result date. The SSLC 10th result will be announced on July 14. While announcing the Kerala SSLC result date, the Government said, the Kerala board 10th result will be declared at 2 pm by the education minister of the state. The Kerala Government had cancelled the Information Technology (IT) practical exam for SSLC or Class 10 students in view of Covid.

Along with the Kerala SSLC 10th results, the board will also announce the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) results and results of THSLC Hearing Impaired students.

The results will be made available on the official websites of the Kerala board after the announcement of the education minister. The Class 10 SSLC Kerala results can be accessed at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.gov.in.

Kerala Class 10 SSLC Result 2021

Follow the steps provided to access the Class 10 SSLC results --

STEP 1: Visit the official websites of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan -- keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.gov.in

STEP 2: Enter the roll number as mentioned in the Kerala Class 10 admit card and date of birth

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Class 10 SSLC result 2020

Last year, the Kerala SSLC Class 10 result was based on a nine-point grading system. The highest grade value of Kerala SSLC is 9 and the least Class 10 SSLC grade value is 1. The 9 point grading scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who scored Grade D or below had to re-appear for the save a year, or SAY, exam.