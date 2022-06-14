Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Kerala Class 10 SSLC result tomorrow

The Kerala board SSLC results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 15. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will publish the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, results on the official website of the board. Students can check the SSLC Kerala results 2022 on multiple platforms including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. A Kerala board official while confirming the Kerala SSLC result date and time said Careers360 that Class 10 SSLC result time is not fixed, but it will be announced by 3 pm tomorrow, June 15.

Students can check their Class 10th SSLC result 2022 using the details mentioned in the Kerala board admit cards. Along with the official websites, students can also access their Kerala SSLC results from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check?

Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, "Kerala SSLC Result 2022". Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit. The Kerala Class 10 board result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

While Kerala 10th SSLC results will be announced tomorrow, the SSLC marks memo, as seen in previous years, will be sent to the schools later. Students are awarded grades and those who score D or below need to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam to improve their results.

Last year Kerala SSLC result was announced on July 14. 99.47 per cent students qualified Class 10 SSLC Kerala exams last year.