Kerala SSLC: Change Exam Centre By Tomorrow

Students can visit the official website, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and change the test centres till tomorrow, March 12.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 11, 2021 12:14 pm IST

New Delhi:

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has given an option to change the examination centre to all the students appearing in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination this year. Students can visit the official website, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and change the test centres till tomorrow, March 12.

The Kerala SSLC exam will be held from March 17 to March 30, 2021. The exams will be conducted in strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the official notification, since the existing Kerala SSLC exam centres such as- model residential school hostels, pre-matric/ post-matric hostels, can't hold exams due to COVID-19, the option to change the centre will allow students to give exams as per their preference.

With this option, students from Lakshadweep and Gulf countries who are stranded in other districts can apply for a centre convenient for them on the official website.

The examination centre within the same district cannot be changed.

The list of new examination centres will be released on March 15, 2021.

