  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala SSLC 2020, Class 12: War Room To Conduct Pending Exams, Says CM

Kerala SSLC 2020, Class 12: War Room To Conduct Pending Exams, Says CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the remaining Kerala SSLC, Plus Two, and Vocational Higher Secondary Exams will be conducted following all the safety requirements.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 22, 2020 10:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Kerala SSLC (10th), +2 Exams From May 26. No Change In Exam Dates.
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Postponed Again
SSLC, Plus Two Centre Change Window Opened, Apply Till May 21
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Begin Tomorrow
Kerala SSLC Exam 2018 Time Table Revised, Check Here
Kerala Class 10th Result 2017 Expected Today: Know How To Check Online
Kerala SSLC 2020, Class 12: War Room To Conduct Pending Exams, Says CM
Kerala SSLC 2020, Class 12: War Room To Conduct Pending Exams, Says CM
Image credit: Twitter-- @vijayanpinarayi
New Delhi:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in state capital Thiruvananthapuram today that the Kerala SSLC 2020 and Plus Two exams will be conducted under stringent health checks.

“All the students who come for the Kerala Class 10 board exam, or SSLC, Class 12 and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam will undergo thermal scanning before sitting for the exam,” the Mr. Vijayan said after a meeting held to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state.

“Exam centres will arrange health check-up for those students who require it,” he added.

Kerala will conduct the pending papers of SSLC from May 26 to 28 and that of Class 12 from May 26 to 30.

The exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed across India from March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus. It has been extended twice till May 31.

Principals of all schools and district education officers (DEOs) have been instructed to follow health norms strictly, Mr. Vijayan said.

“A war room will function in the directorate of public education and subordinate office from May 23,” Mr. Vijayan added.

Students from COVID-19 containment zones and those students who have quarantined cases at home will be seated separately.

Students from other states will have to undergo 14 days’ quarantine and there will be separate arrangements for them, Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Elaborating on the arrangements, the chief minister said “the invigilators will have to wear gloves”. “Students who go back home after the exam will have to take a bath before interacting with those at home,” Mr. Vijayan added.

All exam centres will stock sanitizers, soaps and masks. The National Students Scheme, or NSS, has been entrusted with mask distribution.

An official statement said 10,920 students have applied for change of Kerala SSLC 2020 exam centre. Arrangements have been completed in the exam centres in the Gulf and Lakshadweep Islands.

In case students are unable to attend the exam, separate exam along with the SAY, or save a year exam, will be held so that they don’t lose an academic year, the statement said.

Colleges have been asked to take steps to reopen classes from June 1. Online classes will be held till regular classes commence, the statement added.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Exam Kerala Plus Two COVID -19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU: Project For June Term End Exam Can be Submitted Online
IGNOU: Project For June Term End Exam Can be Submitted Online
IIM Lucknow COVID-19 Survey: 79 Percent People Are ‘Worried,’ 40 Percent have ‘Feelings Of Fear’
IIM Lucknow COVID-19 Survey: 79 Percent People Are ‘Worried,’ 40 Percent have ‘Feelings Of Fear’
COVID-19 Lockdown: Deadline Extended For Submission Of IGNOU Assignments Till June 15
COVID-19 Lockdown: Deadline Extended For Submission Of IGNOU Assignments Till June 15
IIM Lucknow Declares Admission Result For PhD 2020
IIM Lucknow Declares Admission Result For PhD 2020
GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10
GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................