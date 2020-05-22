Image credit: Twitter-- @vijayanpinarayi Kerala SSLC 2020, Class 12: War Room To Conduct Pending Exams, Says CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in state capital Thiruvananthapuram today that the Kerala SSLC 2020 and Plus Two exams will be conducted under stringent health checks.

“All the students who come for the Kerala Class 10 board exam, or SSLC, Class 12 and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam will undergo thermal scanning before sitting for the exam,” the Mr. Vijayan said after a meeting held to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state.

“Exam centres will arrange health check-up for those students who require it,” he added.

Kerala will conduct the pending papers of SSLC from May 26 to 28 and that of Class 12 from May 26 to 30.

The exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed across India from March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus. It has been extended twice till May 31.

Principals of all schools and district education officers (DEOs) have been instructed to follow health norms strictly, Mr. Vijayan said.

“A war room will function in the directorate of public education and subordinate office from May 23,” Mr. Vijayan added.

Students from COVID-19 containment zones and those students who have quarantined cases at home will be seated separately.

Students from other states will have to undergo 14 days’ quarantine and there will be separate arrangements for them, Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Elaborating on the arrangements, the chief minister said “the invigilators will have to wear gloves”. “Students who go back home after the exam will have to take a bath before interacting with those at home,” Mr. Vijayan added.

All exam centres will stock sanitizers, soaps and masks. The National Students Scheme, or NSS, has been entrusted with mask distribution.

An official statement said 10,920 students have applied for change of Kerala SSLC 2020 exam centre. Arrangements have been completed in the exam centres in the Gulf and Lakshadweep Islands.

In case students are unable to attend the exam, separate exam along with the SAY, or save a year exam, will be held so that they don’t lose an academic year, the statement said.

Colleges have been asked to take steps to reopen classes from June 1. Online classes will be held till regular classes commence, the statement added.