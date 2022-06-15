  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Board SSLC, 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Kerala Board SSLC, 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check

SSLC Result 2022 Kerala: Kerala, SSLC 10th result 2022 is now available on the official websites- keralaresults.nic.in. Students can also get their SSLC result 2022 via SMS, App.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 4:12 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10th Results Out At Keralaresults.nic.in; Online Link Active
Kerala Board Announces SSLC, 10th Result 2022
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites To Check Kerala 10th Board Result
Kerala Board To Announce SSLC Result 2022 Today; How To Check
Kerala Class 10 SSLC Result To Be Announced Today
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Kerala Board SSLC, 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Kerala Board SSLC, 10th result 2022 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 exam result 2022. The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is available on the official websites- keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. The pass percentage in the SSLC exam was, a total of students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully. Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The girls have outperformed boys in the SSLC, 10th exam 2022, the pass percentage of the female students was, while male students passed in the Class 10 exam.

The students can also check the SSLC result 2022 via SMS, they need to send the registration number to 56263. They can also download the SSLC scorecard through the Saphlam app.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Direct Link

To get the SSLC, 10th result 2022 via official website- keralaresults.nic.in, students need to use the roll number, date of birth. Kerala SSLC exam result 2022 will appear on the screen, download the result, take a printout for future reference.

The students can also get their SSLC result 2022 via private websites- manabadi.co.in, indiaresults.com. Last year, the SSLC, 10th result 2022 was announced on July 14, and a total of 99.47 per cent of students qualified in the Class 10 exam.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HBSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Bseh.org.in Class 12 Result Link Activated; Rohtak Girl Kajal Tops
Live | HBSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Bseh.org.in Class 12 Result Link Activated; Rohtak Girl Kajal Tops
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10th Results Out At Keralaresults.nic.in; Online Link Active
Live | Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10th Results Out At Keralaresults.nic.in; Online Link Active
Delhi University Students Will Get Printed Degrees In Year Of Convocation For First Time: Official
Delhi University Students Will Get Printed Degrees In Year Of Convocation For First Time: Official
Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 12 Result; Direct Link Here
Haryana Board Declares HBSE Class 12 Result; Direct Link Here
Kerala Board Announces SSLC, 10th Result 2022
Kerala Board Announces SSLC, 10th Result 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................