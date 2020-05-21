Kerala SSLC (10th), +2 Exams From May 26. No Change In Exam Dates.

Kerala SSLC and +2 exams will begin next week

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams will be held as per the schedule released earlier. There were reports that the exams will be postponed again after decision in the Cabinet. However, the decision was reversed in favor of conducting examinations on the dates announced by the Kerala government earlier. The pending exams will now be held between May 26 and May 30.

As per the earlier decision, the remaining papers for SSLC or class 10 board exams will be held from May 26 to May 28 and the remaining papers for class 12 will be held from May 26 to May 30.

The state cabinet had been waiting for approval for conducting the exams from the central government. The speculation that exams will be further postponed was due to delay in central approval.

Kerala will now conclude SSLC (10th) and Higher Secondary (11th and 12th) examinations by the end of May.

On May 20, Home Ministry released guidelines for conducting board exams.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said, "Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc., for their safety."

As per the guidelines, no exam centre will be allotted in the containment zone and students and teachers have to compulsorily wear face mask. Boards have also been asked to arrange for thermal screening and keep sanitizers at the exam centres. Social distancing has to be followed before, during, and after the exams.



