Kerala Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 9 Until Further Orders

The Kerala government has announced to suspend offline classes for students up to standard 9 till further orders.

Kerala Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 9 Until Further Orders
The rules of this closure, however, don not apply on senior students as offline classes for classes 10 to 12 will continue.
New Delhi:

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, the schools in Kerala for classes 1 to 9 will remain closed till further orders. The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today, January 14.

In the meeting, it was decided that students from classes 1 to 9 will have to resume online classes. The rules of this closure, however, don not apply on senior students as offline classes for classes 10 to 12 will continue.

Kerala logged 13,468 new Covid-19 cases and twenty-one deaths during the last 24 hours.

