Kerala: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Alappuzha Today Due To Ayilyam Festival

Image credit: shutterstock.com The exams will be held November 16 as per the schedule

The schools, colleges in Alappuzha district, Kerala will remain closed today, November 16 due to the Ayilyam festival. District Collector VR Krishna Teja has declared a public holiday in Alappuzha district today as the region is observing Mannarasala Ayilyam fete. Meanwhile, the exams will be held from November 16 as per the schedule.

Mannarasala Ayilyam is one of the popular festivals in Alappuzha where devotees from all around the world gather at the Sree Nagaraja temple to celebrate the festival. The schools, educational institutions, offices are being closed every year in Alappuzha for the Ayilyam festival. The festival is celebtrated every year on the month of October and November.

Meanwhile, Kerala government has launched 'Goal project' to provide basic football training for five lakh students across the state. "In the first phase, one lakh students will be given training for 10 days at 1,000 centres," the Sports Directorate said in a release. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said as part of the project, 100 students, who excel in the basic training, will be provided with international-level training by foreign coaches, as reported by news agency PTI.