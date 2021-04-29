Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results For Classes 5, 7, 10, 12 Announced

Kerala Samastha public examination results for Classes 5, 7, 10, 12 have been announced

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared results of the examination of Classes 7, 10, and 12 public examinations. Candidates who have appeared in the public examinations can check the result on the official website-- samastha.in-- using their registration number.

Samastha Exam Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- samastha.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Exam Results’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link that reads: ‘English Medium Public Examination - 2021 January - March’

Step 4: Select your class and enter the registration number

Step 5: The Samastha Kerala public exam result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Islamic Educational Board provides education to students from -2 to +2 and it is headed by Indian grand Mufthi Moulana Sheikh Aboobacker, according to the official website,

There are about ten thousands Madrasas affiliated with the Board. More than 90 per cent of the madrassas operate for two hours before 9 am. Students are imparted spiritual and moral education in this duration and then go to government-recognised schools for general education.