Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 Released At Samastha.in; Here's How To Check
The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has announced the Samastha Pothu pareeksha result 2022 on the official website-- samastha.in.
The Kerala Samastha Pothu pareeksha result 2022 has been released. The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has announced the Samastha Pothu pareeksha result 2022 on the official website-- samastha.in. Students who appeared in the Class 5, 7, 10, and 12 pothu public exams can check and download their Kerala Samastha result 2022 by using their registration number.
Candidates should note that the Pothu public examination result is provisional in nature. Students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.
Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022: How To Check
Go to the official website-- samastha.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab.
Click on the Samantha result link as per the student’s stream (English Medium, General, and Boarding).
Select the student's class, enter the registration number and click on submit.
The Kerala Samastha Pothu pareeksha result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the Kerala Pothu result 2022 and take a printout for future reference.
