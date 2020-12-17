Kerala To Resume UG, PG Classes From January

The students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Kerala will be able to attend their classes from “early January” next year. The Kerala Government has decided to reopen the higher education institutions with a limited number of students from January next year. The decision of reopening the UG and PG classes for face-to face learning was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan today.

The UG and PG classes will be held following COVID-19 social distancing norms and other associated norms and will be conducted on a shift basis -- morning and afternoon.

The Kerala Government, however, will continue with the online classes for the school and higher secondary students. The state government has also kept the provision for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 to visit their classes for doubt-clearing sessions with the consent of their parents.

The Home Ministry earlier gave the States and Union Territories the flexibility to take a decision regarding the opening of educational institutions after the closure due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some of the states have opened schools and colleges after a gap of several months, many have not reopened yet.

Earlier during the day, the Kerala Government also announced the Kerala SSLC, HSC exam dates. As per the Kerala board 2021 exam dates, SSLC and final-year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be conducted between March 17 and March 30. Classes for those preparing for the practical exams of the SSLC and final-year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary will begin on January 1, 2021. Model tests for the upcoming board exams and counselling for Class 10 and Class 12 students to avoid stress will be conducted at the school level.