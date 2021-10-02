Kerala To Reopen Colleges For Vaccinated Students From October 18; Schools From November 1

Kerala to resume offline classes in colleges from October 18

The Kerala government has allowed the colleges and educational institutions in the state to resume offline classes from October 18. However, the government order issued also said that only those students will be allowed to attend the classes in physical mode who have been vaccinated against Covid with both doses of vaccine.

“Regular classes in colleges and training institutions for all batches of students, who have taken two doses of Covid-19 Vaccine, can be started from October 18, 2021, engaging the teachers/ trainers/ other staff who have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine,” read an official statement.

Schools, however, will resume classes from November 1 for students of Classes 1 to 7 and for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The government has also allowed to reopen pre-matric hostels and model residential schools from November 1.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty while issuing the draft guidelines on reopening of educational institutes said: “The draft guidelines include allowing only two students on a bench and scrapping of mid-day meals. Instead mid-day meals allowance will be given to the students. The body temperature of the students will be regularly measured. Gatherings will not be allowed.”

He also said that online classes will continue along with the offline classes. Mr Sivankutty said differently-abled students will need not attend the schools for offline classes in the initial phases and online awareness classes will be conducted for the parents. The government also had plans to issue directions not to allow eateries including bakeries near schools to sell items to the students.