Kerala: Renowned Artiste Mallika Sarabhai Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Kalamandalam Kalpita University

The Kerala state government has appointed Mallika Sarabhai as the Vice-Chancellor of Kalamandalam Kalpita University.

Mallika Sarabhai has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Kalamandalam Kalpita University
The Kerala state government has appointed Mallika Sarabhai as the Vice-Chancellor of Kalamandalam Kalpita University. Ms Sarabhai is a renowned Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi artiste. "Once again Chantam stands tall, Kerala's higher education sector in front of the world! Renowned dancer Mallika Sarabhai has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Kalamandalam Kalpita University by the state government. Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi artiste known to the world," Dr R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education, Kerala said in a tweet.

In line with the tweets she added, "A brilliant genius equally dedicated to the beauty of art and secular values. Leadership of higher education by the most talented - that's what the government stands for."

The Minister of Higher Education in the state mentioned in her tweet about the government vision for appointing highly talented people in each specified field. "For that purpose, this government has appointed highly talented people in each special field at the head of each university. The next five years will be bright for this world dancer Kalamandal and all of Kerala as Bhadradeepa of all those decisions," she tweeted.

