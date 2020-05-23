Kerala releases list of SSLC, Plus two exam centres for those who applied for change

  • Home
The lists are available on official portals of SSLC, Plus Two and VHSE exams such as sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, hscap.kerala.gov.in and vhscap.kerala.gov.in respectively.

Updated: May 23, 2020 8:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

Kerala government has released the list of exam centres for SSLC and Plus Two students who had applied for the change of exam centres in view of the lockdown restrictions. According to a statement released by the government, the lists are available on official portals of SSLC, Plus Two and VHSE exams such as sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, hscap.kerala.gov.in and vhscap.kerala.gov.in respectively.

The state had opened a facility last week for students who wanted to change their SSLC (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Plus Two) exam centres in view of the hardships they are facing due to the COVID-19 situation.

The government said the new exam centres have been allotted to candidates who applied with their medium and course details, while, for those who applied for exam centres without course options, nearby exam centres have been allotted.

Candidates should appear for their examinations with their old hall ticket and the centre allotment slip released today.

This option was available for students who are staying under various facilities of Department of Social Welfare like Model Residential School Hostel, Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Hostel, Sports Hostel and Shelter Homes and also for the students from Lakshadeep, and gulf countries.

Online applications were allowed till May 21.

According to the schedule released by the authorities, the SSLC and Plus Two (along with Plus One) examinations will be held from May 26 to May 30. The remaining SSLC examinations will be held from May 26 to 28 while the Plus Two (Class 12) and Plus One (Class 11) exams will be held from May 26 to May 30.

Kerala SSLC Exam Kerala Plus Two exam
