Kerala Public Exams Allowed As State Eases Lockdown Restrictions

Kerala public exams can be conducted: CM

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that the public examinations in the state can be conducted as the state has eased the Covid induced restrictions. The Chief Minister, on June 15, had announced that the ease in restrictions is due to a decrease in active Covid cases. However, Mr Vijayan has also urged people to maintain and follow safety measures as a fight against the coronavirus.

Kerala on Tuesday witnessed a record daily rise of 7,719 Covid cases that took the infection tally to 27,35,958 while 161 fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,342. Mentioning the Test Positivity Rate of Kerala, the Chief Minister said that in all the districts except Thiruvananthapuram, it is below 15 per cent.

The Kerala Government had scheduled the Higher Secondary, Vocational Higher Secondary practical exams between from June 21 and July 7.

The state government, last week, carried out the virtual reopening of schools and launched online classes for students through its education channel Kite Victers for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 situation.

The government is also taking measures to reduce the digital divide among students. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said internet connectivity and digital devices would be provided for all students in the state irrespective of their financial and geographical barriers to pursue online classes without any hassles during the COVID-19 era.