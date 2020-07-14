Kerala Plus Two Results Tomorrow; Check Details Here

  • Home
The Kerala Plus Two, or Class 12, results will be declared tomorrow. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will host the Kerala Plus Two results.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 8:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Kerala 12th result will be declared tomorrow. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the Class 12th result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can access the Kerala Plus Two results by logging in at these websites and inserting the details required. More than 4.5 lakh students await Kerala Plus Two results this year. The Directorate is yet to decide on the date of the Kerala Plus One, or Class 11, results.

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to the postponement of a few remaining papers of Kerala Plus One and Kerala Plus Two exams. These papers were held between May 26 and May 29. The students unable to appear for the exams, however, will be provided with an option to enroll as regular students and appear in the ‘Save A Year’, or SAY, exams.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: How To Check?

STEP 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in or results.itschool.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in or prd.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the next window, insert the roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Plus Two results 2020

Kerala SSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 30. The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC, exam this year is 98.2 percent.

