Kerala Plus Two Results Declared; Plus One Admission 2020 To Start From July 24

Kerala Plus One admission process for the 2020-21 academic session to start from July 24. Students seeking Plus One admission 2020 in the state’s institutes can apply online through hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 3:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admission Process From July 24
New Delhi:

The Kerala Plus One admission, or Class 11 admission, is scheduled to start from July 24. The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, HSCAP, will administer the plus one admission. The HSCAP Kerala is a single-window admission process. Students, irrespective of boards under which they completed Class 10, seeking admission in Kerala Plus One Classes can apply online on HSCAP website -- hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2020-21 academic session.

To apply online for HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2020, students can register on the official website with personal details like names, marks secured in the previous examinations and desired streams. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will then draw up an allotment list of the candidates for HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission.

The details including school lists and course lists for the Kerala Plus One single window admissions are provided on the HSCAP website.

Kerala SSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 30. The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC, exam this year is 98.2 percent.

DHSE has also declared the state’s Class 12th results today. 85.13 per cent students have passed the Kerala Plus Two examination.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: How To Check?

STEP 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in or prd.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the next window, enter the roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Plus Two results 2020

Kerala Plus One Admission HSCAP Kerala Plus One Allotment hscap.kerala.gov.in
