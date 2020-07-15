Kerala Plus Two Results Declared; Know How To Check

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, has declared the state’s Class 12th results. The Kerala Plus Two result is published on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Students can access the Kerala Plus Two results by logging in at these websites and inserting the details required. The overall pass percentage this year is 85.13 per cent.

Kerala SSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 30. The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC, exam this year is 98.2 percent.

STEP 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in or results.itschool.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in or prd.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the next window, insert the roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Plus Two results 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to the postponement of a few remaining papers of Kerala Plus One and Kerala Plus Two exams. These papers were held between May 26 and May 29. The students unable to appear for the exams, however, will be provided with an option to enroll as regular students and appear in the ‘Save A Year’, or SAY, exams to be held at a later date when the situation arising out of COVID-19 normalises. The details of application and schedule of SAY exams will be provided later.