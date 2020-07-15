Kerala plus two result: State Education Minister C. Raveendranath will announce the result first and then it will be available on the websites for students to check.

Kerala plus two result will be declared today at 2 pm. State Education Minister C. Raveendranath will announce the result in a press conference after which it will be available on the websites for students. Kerala plus one and plus two exams are held by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). The plus two exam is usually held in February-March and the result is announced in May. This year the result has been delayed as the exams could not be completed within schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Education Minister announces the Kerala Plus two result, students can login to the official websites and check.

http://keralaresults.nic.in/ is the official result portal for Kerala SSLC, plus one, plus two and vocational courses exam.

http://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/ Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), formerly IT@School Project, was formed in 2001-02 to fuel ICT enabled education in the schools in the State. IT@School was transformed in to KITE in August 2017. KITE also hosts SSLC and DHSE results.

http://www.dhsekerala.gov.in/ is the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala, which conducts the plus one and plus two exams in the state.

https://kerala.gov.in/ the official website of Kerala state government will also host the plus two result.

https://prd.kerala.gov.in/ is the website of the Information Public Relations Department of Kerala.

Kerala plus two result will also be available on various apps. Students can check their result on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 apps. These apps are available on Google Playstore.