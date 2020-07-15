Kerala Plus Two Result Declared, 85.13% Pass

Kerala plus two exam results have been declared. State Education Minister C. Raveendranath has announced the result details and the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the result on various official websites.

New Delhi:

Kerala plus two exam results have been declared. State Education Minister Professor C. Raveendranath has announced the result details. 85.13% of the total students have cleared the Kerala plus two exam this year. A total of 3,75,655 students had appeared for the exam. A total of 18,510 students have secured above A+, the highest grade in the exam.

114 schools have registered 100% pass in the plus two exam this year.

Highest pass percentage has been recorded in Ernakulam district where 89.02% students have passed. Kasargod district has registered least pass percentage of 78.68%.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the result on various official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala plus two result will also be available on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 apps.

This year the result was delayed as the exams could not be held as per schedule due to COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic few papers of +1 and +2 exams were postponed. The exams were later held on May 26 and 29 for 13 lakh students of classes 10-12 and no cases of the coronavirus infection among students was reported. The state, which has drawn praise for its handling of COVID-19, had procured 5,000 infrared thermometres to screen the students. National Service Scheme among other organisations provided over 25 lakh masks for students for the five days.

The students who were unable to appear for the exams will be provided with an option to enroll as regular students and appear in the ‘Save A Year’, or SAY, exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE has declared the Class 10 exam result today in which more than 91.46% students have passed.

