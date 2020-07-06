Kerala Plus Two results are expected to be released in the third week of July now.

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or Kerala DHSE said the Kerala Plus Two result declaration will be delayed due to the triple lockdown imposed in the state capital. The Directorate had earlier decided to release the results on July 10, however, as the state government has imposed a “triple lockdown” in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases, an official from the Kerala DHSE said the results can be expected only after the restrictions have been lifted.

“The Kerala Plus Two results are ready. But the Board is yet to convene to approve the results. But, due to the “triple lockdown” has been imposed here in Thiruvananthapuram, the board meeting is not possible for one week,” the official told NDTV.

He also said the process of Board’s approval and other arrangements will take three or four days, and the results in that case will only released either on July 16 or 17 while adding that it will be “depended completely on how the situation emerges in regards to the lockdown lifting in the capital”

The lockdown would be implemented from 6 AM on July 6 and would last for a week.

"Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow. People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The announcement comes hours after the minister said the district was ''sitting on an active volcano'' with rising number of COVID-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

Along with the DHSE Plus Two results, the state Vocational Higher Secondary Education or VHSE results will also expected in the first week of July. Students will be able to check the Kerala Plus Two results from websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala successfully conducted exams in May last week for 13 lakh students of classes 10-12 and has reported no cases of the coronavirus infection among students, Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tweeted recently. The encouraging update was shared a fortnight after the state completed the exercise.

The state, which has drawn praise for its handling of COVID-19, had procured 5,000 infrared thermometres to screen the students. National Service Scheme among other organisations provided over 25 lakh masks for students for the five days.

Students, who cannot take the exams this time, will be given another chance along with Save A Year (SAY) exams, but as regular students and not as SAY enrollees.

Some of the remaining Kerala Plus Two (Class 12 or Higher Secondary second year) examinations (along with Plus One and SSLC) were held from May 26 to 29. The exams were earlier postponed in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus cases in the state.

In a related development, the Kerala University has also declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

Kerala on Sunday reported the second highest single-day rise of 225 COVID-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429.

(With PTI Inputs)