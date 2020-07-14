Image credit: Shutterstock DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results Tomorrow

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will be releasing the Kerala Plus Two Results tomorrow by 2.00 pm. Students can access the results through keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in. The DHSE results are also available on applications such as Saphalam, PRD Live and IExamswhich is available on the Google play store. “The results will be announced at 2.00 pm on Wednesday by the state education minister,” a Kerala DHSE official told NDTV. The state is also expected to announce the Vocational Higher Secondary Education or VHSE results in the same week.

The results were initially expected on July 10 but the triple lockdown in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, pushed the result dates further back. More than four lakh students are awaiting the Kerala Plus Two results. Bulk of the exams were held in March but certain exams had to be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The postponed exams were held between May 26 and May 29 as the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed states and universities to conduct exams in between the lockdown.

Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2020

Step 1: Visit Keralaresults.nic.in or any of the official website

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required details

Step 4: Click submit and view results

Step 5: Save a copy for future reference