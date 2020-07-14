Kerala Plus Two Result Date: Check Details Here

DHSE will announce the Kerala Plus Two Results tomorrow. Students can access the results through keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in. and Saphalam app

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 4:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Kerala Plus Two Results' Date Announced; Check Here
Kerala Class 12 Results Likely On July 15
Kerala Plus Two Result To Be Released On This Date
West Bengal Class 12 Exam Result Expected On July 17
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 Tomorrow
78.52% Students Pass In Mizoram HSSLC Result
Kerala Plus Two Result Date: Check Details Here
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will be releasing the Kerala Plus Two Results tomorrow by 2.00 pm. Students can access the results through keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in. The DHSE results are also available on applications such as Saphalam, PRD Live and IExamswhich is available on the Google play store. “The results will be announced at 2.00 pm on Wednesday by the state education minister,” a Kerala DHSE official told NDTV. The state is also expected to announce the Vocational Higher Secondary Education or VHSE results in the same week.

The results were initially expected on July 10 but the triple lockdown in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, pushed the result dates further back. More than four lakh students are awaiting the Kerala Plus Two results. Bulk of the exams were held in March but certain exams had to be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The postponed exams were held between May 26 and May 29 as the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed states and universities to conduct exams in between the lockdown.

Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2020

Step 1: Visit Keralaresults.nic.in or any of the official website

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required details

Step 4: Click submit and view results

Step 5: Save a copy for future reference

Click here for more Education News
Kerala DHSE Results DHSE plus two result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Class 12 Exam Result Expected On July 17
West Bengal Class 12 Exam Result Expected On July 17
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 Tomorrow
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 Tomorrow
Transfer Certificates Not Necessary For Migrant Workers' Children: HRD Ministry Guidelines
Transfer Certificates Not Necessary For Migrant Workers' Children: HRD Ministry Guidelines
78.52% Students Pass In Mizoram HSSLC Result
78.52% Students Pass In Mizoram HSSLC Result
Final Year UG Exams From August 10: Delhi University Informs High Court
Final Year UG Exams From August 10: Delhi University Informs High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................