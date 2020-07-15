Kerala Plus Two Result: 2,234 Students in Malappuram District Score Top Grade In All Subjects

  • Home
In total, 18,510 students have scored the top grades in all subjects in the Kerala Plus Two Results.

New Delhi:

In the Kerala Plus Two Results, announced today by General Education Minister C Raveendranath, 2,234 students from Malappuram district have scored the top grade in all subjects. In total, 18,510 students have scored the top grades in all subjects in the Kerala Plus Two Results. Out of the 18,510 students, most are girls. As many as 14,195, out of the total 18,510 students who have secured the top grade in all subjects, are girls. While 4,315 boys have achieved the same feat.

The overall pass percentage among regular studetns this year is at 85.13%. For Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations, or VHSE, 81.80% students qualified for higher education.

Announcing the results, Education Minister C Raveendranath said that the dates for SAY exams for students who wish to better their grades will be announced shortly.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, in a notification said: “Those students who registered and appeared for the HSE 2020 March (both regular and compartmental) and failed to obtain sufficient grade for higher studies in any subject can apply for the SAY examination to obtain D+ and above in such subjects.”

The minister also said that the Kerala plus one results will also be released soon in July itself.

