Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Science Stream Leads With 83.25% Pass Rate, Check Details

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, today declared the results for the 2025 Class 12 board exams. Among those who appeared for the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations, a total of 77.81% of students passed.

This year, the pass percentage in the Kerala HSE or Class 12 board exams has dipped compared to 2024. The overall pass rate stands at 77.81%, which is 0.88 percentage points lower than last year's 78.69%.

A total of 4,44,807 students wrote the Plus Two exams held from March 6 to March 29. The Arts stream exams concluded earlier, on March 21.

Science Stream Records Best Performance

Among all streams, the science stream saw the highest success rate with 83.25% of students passing. The commerce stream followed with a 74.21% pass rate, while 69.16% of humanities students cleared the exam.

Ernakulam district emerged as the top performer with an overall pass percentage of 83.09%. In the Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 70.06% of students qualified.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: How And Where To Check Result

Students can now check their results on the following official websites:

* keralaresults.nic.in

* dhsekerala.gov.in

* pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

* result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Results are also accessible via the DigiLocker app using the student's Aadhaar and exam roll number.

To view the results, students must enter their registration number and date of birth. The digital mark sheet will include the student's personal details and subject-wise scores.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: What If You Didn't Clear?

Candidates who did not clear one or two subjects will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams. Students also have the option to apply for revaluation of their answer sheets. Applications for both can be submitted online along with the applicable fee.

To pass the Plus Two exam, a student must secure a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and overall.