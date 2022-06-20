Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Tomorrow: Grading System, DHSE Class 12 Highlights From Last Year

Kerala +2 result tomorrow

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Kerala 12th result 2022 tomorrow, June 21. The Kerala Plus Two result 2022 will be announced for the exams held from March 30 to April 22. The keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in official websites will host the Plus two result 2022 Kerala tomorrow. Saphalam 2022 app will also make the DHSE plus two result link active.

Last year, the DHSE Kerala result was declared on July 28. The overall pass percentage last year was 87.94 per cent. While 80.4 per cent students had passed from Humanities, 89.13 per cent and 90.55 per cent students passed from in Commerce and Science respectively. As many as 23,358 unaided students wrote the Kerala HS exams last year. The overall pass percentage among the unaided students was at 87.67 per cent.

ALSO READ || Kerala: Students To 'Evaluate' 12th Question Papers

The Kerala Plus 2 result will be based on a nine-point grading system. The highest grade value is 9 and lowest 1. The 9-point grading -- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY, or Save A Year, exam.

The details of SAY exam will be announced along with the DHSE Kerala Class 12 result tomorrow. Students unsatisfied with the DHSE Kerala result can also apply for the improvement and SAY exams.

Kerala Class 12 Exam Grades

A+: 90 - Up to 100 per cent (Outstanding)

A: 80 - Up to 89 per cent (Excellent)

B+: 70- Up to 79 per cent (Very Good)

B: 60 - Up to 69 per cent (Good)

C+: 50 - Up to 59 per cent (Above Average)

C: 40 - Up to 49 per cent (Average)

D+: 30 - Up to 39 per cent (Marginal)

D: 20 - Up to 29 per cent (Need Improvement)

E: Below 20 per cent (Need Improvement)