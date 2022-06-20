Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 To Be Announced On June 21

  • Home
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: "The plus two result 2022 will be announced tomorrow around 2 PM," the board official told Careers360. Check HSE result 2022 on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 8:16 am IST
Check DHSE plus two result at keralaresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the plus two result 2022 on Tuesday, June 21. Though there are reports that plus two result will be announced today, the board official told Careers360, "the plus two result 2022 will be announced tomorrow around 2 PM." The students can check their results on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. A total of 4 lakh students appeared in the DHSE plus 2 exam held from March 30 to April 22. TN HSC, SSLC Results Live

Once declared, the students can check the DHSE plus 2 exam results on the official websites- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Check HSE results using roll number and date of birth. DHSE Plus 2 exam results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Last year, the pass percentage in the HSE exam was 87.94 per cent. The HSE result 2022 will be available on the websites- kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Kerala Result DHSE plus two result
