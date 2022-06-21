DHSE +2 Kerala result websites

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 11 am today, June 21. The DHSE 12th result 2022 will be available on the official websites-- keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, once declared. Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Live

The DHSE Kerala 12th result will be based on a nine-point grading system-- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. The candidates who score grade D or below have to appear for the SAY (Save A Year), or improvement exam.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Websites

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

The DHSE Kerala conducted the Plus 2 exams between March 30 and April 22 this year. A total of 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala 12th board exam 2022.